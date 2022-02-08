Mario Casarella, Catholic U. teacher
Mario Casarella, 88, a teacher in the department of mechanical engineering at Catholic University from 1965 to 1999, died Dec. 22 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, pneumonia and renal failure, said a son, Peter Casarella.
Dr. Casarella, a resident of Laurel, Md., was born in Meriden, Conn. He came to live in the Washington area in the late 1950s, working for IBM in Bethesda, Md. While serving on the Catholic University faculty, he also worked as a civilian engineer for the Navy at the David Taylor Model Basin at Carderock, Md.
Stephanie O'Konek, real estate sales agent
Stephanie O’Konek, 69, a real estate sales agent with Pardoe Realty of Georgetown and later with the Washington office of Sotheby’s, died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was complications from covid-19, said a friend, Joan Cromwell.
Ms. O’Konek, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was a native Washingtonian. She began her real estate career in the 1970s and remained in the business until shortly before her death.
Samo Lesjak, Army chief warrant officer
Samo Lesjak, 87, a retired Army chief warrant officer who lived in the Washington area since 1990, died Oct. 9 in home hospice care in Springfield, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure and terminal bile duct cancer, said his daughter Patricia Lesjak Davis.
A native of Ljubljana, Yugoslavia, what is now Slovenia, Mr. Lesjak fled communist rule in Eastern Europe in 1951 and joined the U.S. Army while living in Italy. In his 16-year active military career, his assignments included time with the 82nd Airborne Division, the 101st Airborne Division and two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. For about 10 years until the late 1990s, he taught college-level business and Serbo-Croat language courses to U.S. service members.
— From staff reports