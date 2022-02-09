Mr. Bonsignore was born in Brooklyn. Early in his career, he worked in the legal departments of Metropolitan Life and Merrill Lynch in New York City. After State Department assignments in Mexico City and Seoul, he worked for the law firms Akin Gump from 1994 to 2005 and then Mayer Brown until 2009. He also did volunteer work for the Catholic Charities Legal Network.
He received awards for his pro bono legal work as well as the State Department’s Meritorious Honor Award. At St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Bethesda, he was council president, catechist and Eucharistic minister. He was a board member of the International Human Rights Law Group and the American University of Rome.
Delores Blount, day-care provider
Delores Blount, 74, a home day-care provider in Alexandria, Va., for 20 years who retired 10 years ago, died Jan. 7 at a health-care facility in Largo, Md. The cause was complications of covid-19, kidney failure, pneumonia and diabetes, said a son, Robert Wilson.
Mrs. Blount was born Delores Butler in Alexandria. She worked at Safeway stores for 13 years before she opened her day-care center.
Janet McGuire, hostess
Janet McGuire, 90, a hostess for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway from 1955 to 1960 and for the United Service Organization in Manila, Rome and Atlanta from 1967 to 1974, died Jan. 16 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a nephew, Fred Suss.
Miss McGuire was born in Latrobe, Pa. From 1960 to 1965, she taught at Draper Elementary School in Washington. In 1986, she was the first director of the Village Community Center in Friendship Heights.
