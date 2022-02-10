Sgt. Mernin, who lived in Vienna, Va., was born in New York City. He served from 1945 to 1967 in the Marine Corps. At GSA, he oversaw quality standards on goods and services acquired by the government.
Francis Devereux, government contractor
Francis Devereux, 68, a Navy lieutenant commander who left active service in 1992 and spent the next 30 years as a government contractor who worked on classified military planning and defense planning strategies for Metron and other firms, died Oct. 31 at his home in Fredericksburg, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said his wife, Colleen Devereux.
Cmdr. Devereux was born in Brooklyn and was a 1976 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. He served aboard combat vessels and was a specialist in operations research and operational logistics. A former resident of Woodbridge, Va., he moved to Fredericksburg last summer.
Ulyses St. Arnold, Interior Dept. officer
Ulyses St. Arnold, 92, an officer of the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs who retired in 1991 after 30 years of federal service, died Dec. 28 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications of covid-19 and pneumonia, said a son, Daniel St. Arnold.
Mr. St. Arnold, a resident of Fort Washington, Md., was born in Assinins, Mich. He was a member of the Ojibwe Tribe of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Michigan. His work at the Bureau of Indian Affairs included Native American hunting, fishing and water rights.
