Helen Higgins, artist
Helen Higgins, 91, a Washington artist who specialized in nature and religious themes and miniature ceramics, died Dec. 22 at a health-care facility in Davidson, N.C. The cause was neurological brain degeneration, said a daughter, Clare Morton.
Mrs. Higgins was born Helen Schrider in Washington, and she lived in the District before moving in 2019 to live with her children in Birmingham, Ala., and Davidson. Her work had been shown at Catholic University, Strathmore Hall in North Bethesda, Md., and elsewhere.
Hector Cruz, tailor
Hector Cruz, 82, a tailor who operated shops in Rockville, Md., Potomac, Md., and at the Pentagon, where he catered to military personnel, died Jan. 3 at a hospice center in Rockville. The cause was Lewy body dementia, said a daughter, Giselle Colavita.
Mr. Cruz, a Rockville resident, was born in Palmira, Argentina. He opened his first shop, Hector’s Tailoring, in Rockville in 1977 and also had a tailoring contract with the Montgomery County Police Department. He retired in 2012.
Dhanobroto 'Broto' Roy, musician
Dhanobroto “Broto” Roy, 64, a musician who played an Indian hand drum known as a tabla with a Bengali musical ensemble known as Ganga and with other groups, died Dec. 29 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a sister, Krishna Roy.
Mr. Roy was born in what is now Kolkata, India, and came to the Washington area in 1976. He played with Ganga, which was founded by his parents, and with other groups, at locations including the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress, and at venues around the world.
