Dr. Minami, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in San Francisco. During World War II, he was confined with other Japanese Americans at the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona. Before joining the IMF, he was a corporate vice president of American Security Corp., a vice president of Chase Manhattan Bank, and assistant director of the division of data processing for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Virginia Maxwell, fiberworks artist
Virginia Maxwell, 94, a fiberworks artist who created capes, hats, jackets and other decorative and functional apparel, died Dec. 17 at her home in Springfield, Va. The cause was hypertensive heart disease, said a daughter-in-law, Virginia Caputo.
Mrs. Maxwell was born Virginia Irby in Mercedes, Tex., and had lived in the Washington area since 1962. She was a member of the Fiberworks artists group at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, Va., and she was a creator of crocheted clothing decorations. She taught fiberworks art at senior centers.
Barbara Mishkin, lawyer
Barbara Mishkin, 85, a Washington lawyer who retired in 2006 from the firm then known as Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells), died Jan. 7 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Paul Thaler.
Mrs. Mishkin was born in Philadelphia and grew up in the Washington area. Before joining Hogan & Hartson in 1983, she was deputy director of the President’s Commission for the Study of Ethical Problems in Medicine and Biomedical and Behavioral Research.
Margaret Farrell, teacher
Margaret Farrell, 86, a Prince George’s County schoolteacher for 33 years who retired in 1998, died Jan. 7 at a retirement community in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a niece, Brooke Supple.
Mrs. Farrell was born Margaret Koeneman in Rochester, Minn. She taught English literature at High Point High School in Beltsville from 1965 to 1978 and at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt from 1978 to 1998.
— From staff reports