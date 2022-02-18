Melvin Laney Sr., consultant
Melvin Laney Sr., 82, a self-employed consultant who specialized in medical, legal, information technology, scientific and pharmaceutical issues, died Dec. 11 at a health-care and nursing facility in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was dementia, said a son, Culbert Laney.
Dr. Laney, a resident of Spencerville, Md., was born in St. George, Utah, and grew up in the Washington area. He did consulting with the federal government, including the Justice Department and NASA; AT&T; and information technology businesses. In the late 1980s and 1990s, he was the chief executive of McNet Physicians Network, which advised clients on employee health-care plans for small businesses.
Barbara Field, child-care worker
Barbara Field, 90, who worked at the child-care center at the United Methodist Church in Annandale, Va., from 1982 to 1985, died Jan. 13 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Donna Field.
Mrs. Field, a Falls Church resident, was born Barbara Norrie in Toronto. She was an FBI secretary for four years after moving to Washington in 1950. She was a volunteer at the Thrift Shop of Trinity Episcopal Church in Arlington, Va., and a duckpin bowler.
Nancy Petersen, teacher
Nancy Petersen, 68, who taught English to speakers of other languages in public schools in Montgomery County from 2006 to 2018, mostly at Rock View Elementary School in Kensington, Md., died Jan. 5 at her home in Bethesda. The cause was uterine cancer, said her husband, David Petersen.
Ms. Petersen was born Nancy King in Ithaca, N.Y., and grew up in the Washington area. From 2006 to 2009, she taught a Saturday-morning class on language and citizenship for the refugee program of Montgomery College in Silver Spring, Md.
