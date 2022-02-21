Mr. Davis was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and moved to the Washington area in 1964. Before joining Howry in 1972, he clerked at the U.S. Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, served as a trial judge at the U.S. Court of Claims and taught chemistry at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. In 2020 he moved to Bonita Springs from Bethesda, Md.
Raymond Jacobson, lawyer political activist
Raymond Jacobson, 93, a lawyer and political activist who had been an advance man for Democratic presidential candidates Lyndon B. Johnson, Hubert H. Humphrey, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, died Jan. 23 at his home in North Bethesda. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Louis Jacobson.
Mr. Jacobson was born in Orlando and had lived in the Washington area since 1955. Over the years, he was an official at Democratic Party political conventions and had worked at the Securities and Exchange Commission, the International Trade Commission and the International Trade Administration.
He had been an aide in congressional offices and from 1981 to 2010 was a court-appointed lawyer in D.C. Superior Court.
Martha Hartke, senator's widow
Martha Hartke, 101, the widow of Sen. Vance Hartke (D-Ind.), who served in the Senate from 1959 to 1977 and died in 2003, died Jan. 21 at an assisted-living facility in New Market, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Jan Hartke.
Mrs. Hartke was born Martha Tiernan in Richmond, Ind. She participated in activities for congressional spouses.
— From staff reports