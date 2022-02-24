Ali Moghtader, otolaryngologist
Ali Moghtader, 86, an otolaryngologist who practiced in Woodbridge, Va., from 1966 to 2012, died Jan. 18 at his home in Falls Church. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Michelle Moghtader.
Dr. Moghtader was born in Kermanshah, Iran. His practice included head and neck surgery and facial plastic surgery. He was former chief of the medical staff of Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge (now Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center) and president of the Prince William County Medical Society.
Sophia LeSane, volunteer poll worker
Sophia LeSane, 87, a District homemaker who was a volunteer poll worker during elections, died Jan. 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from covid-19 and pneumonia, said a son, Timothy LeSane.
Mrs. LeSane was born Sophia Minnick in Saluda, S.C., and had lived in Washington since 1948.
Beulah Key, NOAA aide
Beulah Key, 87, a retired assistant in a seismographic unit within the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration that measures earthquake activity, died Jan. 9 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from heart ailments, said a daughter-in-law, Caecilia Key.
Mrs. Key was born Beulah Bryant and was a native and lifelong resident of Washington. She worked 30 years for the Commerce Department before retiring in 1994.
Victoria ‘Vicki’ Dixon, Interior Dept. aide
Victoria “Vicki” Dixon, 70, a senior external affairs specialist in the office of the Secretary of the Interior who retired in 2016 after 27 years with the agency, died Jan. 8 in Naples, Fla. The cause was a stroke, said a family spokesperson, Joan Moody.
She was born Victoria Sands in Shelbyville, Ill. A former resident of Arlington, Va., she moved to Naples in 2021.
