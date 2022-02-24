Dorcas 'Randy' Gracey, commandant's wife
Dorcas “Randy” Gracey, 93, the widow of U.S. Coast Guard Commandant James S. Gracey, died Dec. 28 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was a pulmonary infection, said a son, Kevin Gracey.
Mrs. Gracey was born Dorcas Neal in Boston. She accompanied Adm. Gracey to duty stations before settling in Arlington, Va., more than 30 years ago, after his retirement as commandant in 1986. He died in 2020.
When her husband was commandant, Mrs. Gracey published a monthly newsletter for Coast Guard spouses offering advice and encouragement for life in the service. For 20 years after he retired, she taught a course at the National Defense University on obligations and what to expect as spouses of Coast Guard officers.
Mary Lou Hayes, bank executive
Mary Lou Hayes, 94, a vice president and corporate secretary of the old Chevy Chase Bank who retired in 2009 around the time the bank was acquired by Capital One, died Dec. 26 at a health-care facility in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Carol Hayes.
Mrs. Hayes, a Bethesda resident, was born Mary Lou Randolph in Wilsonburg, W.Va. She was office administrator from 1964 to 1972 at the private Bullis School (then in Silver Spring, Md., and now in Potomac, Md.). She then joined Government Services Savings and Loan, which later became Chevy Chase Bank.
