Eric Beshers, economist
Eric Beshers, 85, former deputy director of the Department of Transportation’s office of economics who retired in 1983 after 20 years with the agency, died Dec. 10 at a health-care facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Hugh Beshers.
Mr. Beshers, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Austin and moved to the Washington area in 1940. For 15 years, after his federal retirement, he ran a consultancy, Inner City Fund, specializing in economic analysis of freight.
Phyllis Vanden Berg, office administrator
Phyllis Vanden Berg, 92, an office administrator from about 1977 to 1992 for the Community Ministry of Montgomery County, an interfaith, nonprofit organization that serves the poor and homeless, died Jan. 13 at an assisted-living facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Kathryn Vanden Berg.
Mrs. Vanden Berg was born Phyllis Olsen in Sioux Falls, S.D., and moved to the Washington area in 1965. She was a volunteer with the League of Women Voters and Colesville Presbyterian Church and Holy Cross Hospital, both in Silver Spring.
Dorothy Peters, secretary
Dorothy Peters, 88, a retired Foreign Service and CIA secretary who had served in Saigon, Vietnam; Seoul; Buenos Aires; Islamabad, Pakistan; New Delhi; Beirut; and Washington, died Jan. 24 at a rehabilitation facility in Leesburg, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a cousin, Susan Pittman.
Ms. Peters was born in Craig, Alaska. She joined the State Department in 1955 and served as a Foreign Service secretary until 1977, when she joined the CIA as a personnel and intelligence officer. She retired in 1986.
— From staff reports