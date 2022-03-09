Merrill Skolnik, Navy employee
Merrill Skolnik, 94, the retired superintendent of the Naval Research Laboratory’s radar division, died Jan. 27 at his home in Baltimore. The cause was dementia and atrial fibrillation, said his wife, Judith Skolnik.
Dr. Skolnik was a lifelong Baltimorean who from 1965 until he retired in 1996 commuted to his job at the Naval Research Lab in Washington. He wrote and edited professional textbooks.
Glynn Mays, lawyer
Glynn Mays, 76, a lawyer who retired in 2007 as senior assistant general counsel of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, died Jan. 7 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Owen Mays.
Mr. Mays was born in Hempstead, N.Y. He was a lawyer with the Securities and Exchange Commission before joining the trading commission in 1978. He moved to Halethorpe, Md., from Arlington, Va., about 20 years ago.
Stephen Sabados, music therapist
Stephen Sabados, 52, a music therapist who had worked for nearly the past 14 years with patients at the Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health and Wellness center at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, Md., died Jan. 29 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his wife, Diana Sabados.
Mr. Sabados, a Rockville resident, was born in Washington. He was a music therapist all his professional life and had previously been director of rehabilitation at Greater Laurel Heath and Rehabilitation Center, among other jobs.
