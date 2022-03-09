Philip Cohen, USGS chief hydrologist
Philip Cohen, 90, the chief hydrologist of the U.S. Geological Survey from 1979 to 1994, died Jan. 18 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said John Fischer, a colleague and family spokesman.
Mr. Cohen, a Reston resident, was born in New York City. He spent much of his early career as a USGS hydrologist. As chief hydrologist, he managed more than 4,000 scientists in 200 offices and was responsible for the quantity and quality of the nation’s surface and ground water. In 1993, he received a top honor from the American Institute of Hydrology.
Jerald Sussman, CIA officer
Jerald Sussman, 61, a CIA technical intelligence officer who was assigned to a cyber unit to design and write programs against foreign networks, died Feb. 3 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Rebecca Sussman.
Mr. Sussman, a resident of Centreville, Va., was born in Lexington, Mass. He worked 30 years at the CIA until retiring about eight years ago. At the time of his death, he was an information security officer at Langley Cyber in Arlington, Va.
Robert Barrett, home builder
Robert Barrett, 82, a residential home and apartment builder in the Washington area, died Feb. 1 at his home in Trinity, Fla. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Andrew Barrett.
Mr. Barrett was born in Alexandria, Va. His building career extended for more than 50 years, beginning in 1966. He was general manager of Hamel Builders from 2000 to 2012. A former resident of Oakton, Va., he moved to Trinity in 2020.
— From staff reports