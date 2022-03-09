Dr. Papademetriou, a District resident, was born in Patras, Greece. He was a founding president of the Migration Policy Institute, an office he held from 2001 to 2014. Until 2018 he was the founding president of MPI Europe, a nonprofit, independent research institute in Brussels.
Earlier in his career, he was director of the international migration policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and played a central role in efforts to resolve long-standing immigration tensions between the United States and Mexico. But they unraveled in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when the issue lost priority and immigration became even more entangled in national security concerns.
Humberto Arbulu-Neira, IMF economist
Humberto Arbulu-Neira, 74, an economist with the International Monetary Fund who specialized in macro economic policy, died Jan. 25 at a hospital in Olney, Md. The cause was autoimmune encephalitis, said a son, Diego Arbulu.
Mr. Arbulu-Neira, who lived in Potomac, Md., was born in Chiclayo, Peru. He joined the IMF in 1982 and retired in 2010 as a deputy division chief. He was an IMF representative to Uruguay, Venezuela and Nicaragua. After his retirement, he served on the board of the Lafise Group bank.
Abdullahi Irro, Somali general
Abdullahi Irro, 83, a retired Somali army general who had lived in the Washington area for more than two decades, died Jan. 24 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was kidney failure, said a son, Abdurahman Ahmed.
— From staff reports