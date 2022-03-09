She was born in Washington and was a lifelong resident of the District. She began working in a family business, Armorplate Insurance, an auto insurance business, when she was in high school and became president before leaving in 1995.
Carl Leventhal, NIH division director
Carl Leventhal, 88, a neuropathologist who retired in 1996 as division director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, died Feb. 2 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a son, George Leventhal.
Dr. Leventhal, a Rockville resident, was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and began his career at the National Institutes of Health in 1964. In retirement he did private consulting. He received the NIH Director’s Award in 1992.
Julie Harrison, phone operator
Julie Harrison, 87, a phone operator with Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. and later AT&T before retiring in 1995 after 30 years of work, died Jan. 7 at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was visiting a daughter. The cause was cancer, said the daughter, Lisa Wiles.
Mrs. Harrison, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born Julie Janke in Detroit Lakes, Minn., and moved to the Washington area in 1955.
Audrey St. Arnold, nurse
Audrey St. Arnold, 91, a physicians’ office nurse in the Silver Hill area of Prince George’s County, Md., for 50 years before retiring in 2019, died Jan. 18 at home in Fort Washington, Md. The cause was cancer, respiratory failure and covid-19, said a son, Daniel St. Arnold.
Mrs. St. Arnold was born Audrey Posthuma in Randolph, Wis. In addition to working for doctors, she was also a duty nurse for Rosecroft Raceway, the Capital Centre and EagleBank Arena.
— From staff reports