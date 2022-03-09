Tufail Ahmad, food exporter
Tufail Ahmad, 83, the president of a food exporting company that specialized in food aide for developing countries, died Jan. 12 at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, where he was visiting relatives. The cause was cardiopulmonary arrest following a severe case of pneumonia, said a son, Zubaid Ahmad.
Mr. Ahmad, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Allahabad, India. He settled in the Washington area in 1973 and was president of Euro-America Shipping & Trade from 1977 to 2000. From 2006 to 2022, he was chairman of the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation.
Thomas Jabine, statistician
Thomas Jabine, 97, a statistician for federal agencies and later a statistical consultant, died Jan. 30 at an assisted-living facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a daughter, Anne Jabine.
Mr. Jabine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He worked for the Census Bureau from 1950 to 1973, leaving as chief of the statistical research division. He later was chief mathematical statistician at the Social Security Administration’s office of research and statistics. From 1980 to 1999, he was an independent statistical consultant to the United Nations and other global organizations.
— From staff reports