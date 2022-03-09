Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lawrence 'Larry' Slagle, USDA official

Lawrence “Larry” Slagle, 87, who spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture before retiring in 1994 as personnel director, died Jan. 10 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pulmonary congestion, said a family friend, Garrett Peck.

Mr. Slagle, a District resident, was born in Templeton, Pa. He was associate administrator of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service before his appointment as personnel director in 1990. In retirement, he was a consultant to the National Mediation Board. He was a chair of boards and committees at Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington.

Tufail Ahmad, food exporter

Tufail Ahmad, 83, the president of a food exporting company that specialized in food aide for developing countries, died Jan. 12 at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, where he was visiting relatives. The cause was cardiopulmonary arrest following a severe case of pneumonia, said a son, Zubaid Ahmad.

Mr. Ahmad, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Allahabad, India. He settled in the Washington area in 1973 and was president of Euro-America Shipping & Trade from 1977 to 2000. From 2006 to 2022, he was chairman of the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation.

Thomas Jabine, statistician

Thomas Jabine, 97, a statistician for federal agencies and later a statistical consultant, died Jan. 30 at an assisted-living facility in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a daughter, Anne Jabine.

Mr. Jabine was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He worked for the Census Bureau from 1950 to 1973, leaving as chief of the statistical research division. He later was chief mathematical statistician at the Social Security Administration’s office of research and statistics. From 1980 to 1999, he was an independent statistical consultant to the United Nations and other global organizations.

— From staff reports