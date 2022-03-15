Mrs. Beauchamp was born Catherine Harris in Miami and grew up in Washington. She taught private piano lessons at her home, was a judge of the National Guild of Piano Teachers for student auditions, and sang in the chorus for the Washington National Opera.

Murat Natirboff, CIA agent

Murat Natirboff, 100, a CIA agent who served in Africa, Asia and Europe, including a period as Moscow station chief, before retiring in 1989, died Jan. 10 at his home in Keystone Heights, Fla. The cause was metabolic encephalopathy, said a son, Daniel Natirboff.

Mr. Natirboff was born in the Crimean Peninsula of what was then imperial Russia, where his father was an officer in the anti-Bolshevik White Army. He grew up in New York and served in the Marine Corps during World War II. He retired from the CIA in 1989 and moved to Florida from Washington in 2018.

Calman Cohen, trade group leader

Calman Cohen, 76, who from 1981 to 2017 led the Emergency Committee for American Trade, a group that favors open trade and comprises executives of multinational companies, died Jan. 28 at home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Nicole Cohen.

Dr. Cohen was born in Brooklyn and settled in the Washington area in 1964. Early in his career, he was an adviser to Democratic senators on trade and economic issues and a congressional liaison in the office of the U.S. trade representative.

Mark Judson, businessman

Mark Judson, 51, a partner and chief executive of EIM Sensor, a business contracting, consulting and information technology firm, died Jan. 18 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Karen Kowallis.

Mr. Judson, a District resident, was born in Dugway, Utah, and grew up in the Washington area. He was a systems engineer for Electronic Data Systems before helping start EIM Sensor in 2006. The company had several government clients and more recently did work for a museum in Galveston, Tex., honoring the African American-centered holiday of Juneteenth.