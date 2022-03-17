Mr. Petty was born in Washington. A former resident of Sterling, Va., he moved to Kentucky 10 years ago.

Amanda Spake, journalist

Amanda Spake, 74, a journalist who wrote and edited stories on the environment, health, medicine, social policy and consumer affairs, died Jan. 23 at her home in Shady Side, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said a friend, Lea Terhune.

Ms. Spake was born in Anaheim, Calif., and had lived in the Washington area since 1970. She was an editorial consultant with the American Federation of Teachers union from 2008 to 2018 and a senior staff writer at U.S. News & World Report from 1997 to 2006. She also had been a writer and editor with The Washington Post and a senior editor with Mother Jones magazine.

She captained the U.S. Tennis Association’s Mid-Atlantic Maryland teams. She was an environmental community activist who campaigned for the preservation of a community park in Southern Maryland and opposed overdevelopment of a predominantly rural area.

Robert Raney, computer-systems specialist

Robert Raney, 82, a computer-systems specialist with the Defense Department and other federal agencies from 1966 to 1999, died Aug. 3 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was multisystem organ failure, said a daughter, Reisha Raney.

Mr. Raney, a resident of Bowie, Md., was born in Suffolk, Va. He was one of the few Black members of the Sons of the American Revolution, having traced a White ancestor who fought against the British in the Revolutionary War.

John Bogush, businessman

John Bogush, 79, the founder and operator of FSM Leasing, a rental operation for departments and agencies of the federal government, died Jan. 20 at a hospice center in Boca Raton, Fla. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Meredith Sines.

Mr. Bogush was born in Shamokin, Pa., and moved to the Washington area in 1962. He ran FSM Leasing from 1984 to 2012. He had earlier been a manager with the Enterprise car rental company. In 2010, he moved to Florida from Chantilly, Va.