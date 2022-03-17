Mrs. Symington, a native Washingtonian, was born Nancy Glover. Her grandfather, a banker and major civic benefactor, is the namesake of the Glover Park neighborhood. Mrs. Symington also was involved with organizations including the United Givers Fund’s health and welfare council. She was a docent at Washington National Cathedral’s Bishop’s Garden and published a book in 1999 about key features of the garden.

Tracy Graves, builder

Tracy Graves, 65, a Washington-area home builder and commercial developer for 40 years who most recently worked for the Reston, Va.-based Comstock Companies, died Feb. 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She had a heart attack while flying home from a cruise, said her husband, Dean Graves.

Mrs. Graves, a resident of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., was born Tracy Zimmerman in Rockledge, Fla. She lived in the Washington area from 1980 to 2020. A former resident of McLean, Va., she moved to South Carolina two years ago.

Andrew Hare, Marine Corps officer

Andrew Hare, 97, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who served in three wars in Navy and Marine service, died Feb. 18 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was an aortic aneurysm and hypertension, said a son-in-law, Bruce Beehler.

Col. Hare served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He was in the Marine Corps from 1949 to 1969 and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. His military decorations included the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

He was born in Wheeling, W.Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1968. In post-retirement work, he was a deputy assistant secretary for congressional liaison at the Department of Health and Human Services and a staffer with the National Right to Work Committee.