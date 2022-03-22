Mrs. Perine was born Marjorie Meeks in Gainesville, Ga., and had lived in the Washington area since 1971. Her family said she helped start a gifted and talented program for elementary school students in Montgomery County. She was also a choreographer for the Washington Savoyards for 10 years and for other local amateur theater groups.

Meyer Gordon, NIH official

Meyer Gordon, 85, a 31-year employee of the National Institutes of Health whose specialties included contractual agreements and budgets, died Jan. 24 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said his wife, Dorothy Gordon.

Mr. Gordon was born in Philadelphia and joined the teaching faculty of Gallaudet University in 1964. He was at NIH from 1972 to 2003 and previously had been a staff member of the old Department of Health, Education and Welfare. After his federal retirement, he performed tasks for organizations supporting hearing-impaired people.

Marianne Harrington, housing advocate

Marianne Harrington, 77, the founder and from 1993 to 2012 executive director of the Housing Initiative Partnership in Prince George’s County, Md., died Feb. 10 at a care center in Adelphi, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Nora Fletcher.

Ms. Harrington, a resident of Hyattsville, Md., was born Marianne Jordan in Wauseon, Ohio, and moved to the Washington area in 1967. At the Housing Initiative Partnership, she arranged not only housing for the homeless, but also a range of services for people already housed. Earlier, she had been an advocate for the homeless for the Community Ministry of Prince George’s County and a manager with Scan Design furniture.

Diane Ivone, editor

Diane Ivone, 77, a technical editor with the National Academies of Sciences in Washington from the 1980s to early 200s, died Feb. 9 at her home in Washington. The cause was complications of cancer, said her husband, Walton Moody.

Ms. Ivone was born in Cleveland and was a journalist for newspapers in Lake County, Ohio, and Harrisonburg, Va., before joining the National Academies of Sciences. She was a member for 39 years of Alcoholics Anonymous and also a member of the Kol Ami Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Jewish Community in Arlington.