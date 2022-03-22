Mr. Newell, an Alexandria resident, was born in Jamestown, N.Y. He joined the USDA in 1983 as an agricultural economist.

Linda Wilson, patent and trademark staffer

Linda Wilson, 70, who spent 37 years with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office before retiring in 2007 and was involved in the approval process for issuance of patents and trademarks, died Feb. 14 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was atherosclerotic coronary artery disease and hypertension, said a son, Jamaal Elliott.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mrs. Wilson was born Linda Elliott in Alexandria.

Thomas Thiringer, NASA building administrator

Thomas Thiringer, 90, a building administrator at NASA for 25 years before retiring in 1989, died Jan. 29 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Peter Thiringer.

Mr. Thiringer was born in Budapest and came to the United States in the early 1950s. He was a member of the federal government’s Senior Executive Service.

Ruth Linnenbom, secretary

Ruth Linnenbom, 103, a secretary to the director of the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington from 1960 to 1980, died Jan. 20 at a care facility in Hoover, Ala. The cause was a heart ailment, said a grandson, Drew Cundiff.

Story continues below advertisement

Mrs. Linnenbom was born Ruth Creeger in Thurmont, Md. She was a White House correspondence volunteer in the early 1980s. She moved to Alabama from Annapolis, Md., in 2004.

William 'Jay' Carpenter, firefighter

William “Jay” Carpenter, 79, who in 1967 was a member of the first class of Black firefighters hired as recruits for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, died Feb. 9 at a nursing home in Prince Frederick, Md. The cause was covid-19 and congestive heart failure, said a son, William Carpenter.

Mr. Carpenter, a resident of Clinton, Md., was born in Washington. With the county fire department, he was promoted to paramedic and fire lieutenant/acting captain. He floated among fire stations in a supervisory role. After his 1992 retirement from the department, he sold real estate for Long & Foster.