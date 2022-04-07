Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Norman Anderson, infrastructure consultant Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Norman Anderson, 65, founder, chairman and chief executive of the Washington-based consulting firm CG/LA Infrastructure and who made TV news appearances as a leading authority on infrastructure development, technology and investment, died Dec. 5 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was gallstone pancreatitis, said his daughter, Janina Anderson.

Mr. Anderson, who lived in Fairfax County, was born in Washington. He started his firm in 1987. He organized the Blueprint 2025, a forum connecting policymakers, project owners and other leaders in the industry to identify and prioritize infrastructure investment. He was co-author of the 2021 book “Vision: Our Strategic Infrastructure Roadmap Forward.”

Tedson Meyers, law firm partner

Tedson Meyers, 93, a Washington communications lawyer who served on the D.C. Council from 1972 to 1975 and was president of the Cosmos Club in 1988 when the elite social enclave voted to admit women as members, died Feb. 22 at a care center in Denver. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Arden Schell.

Advertisement

Mr. Meyers, a native of Bayonne, N.J., was briefly a lawyer for ABC before moving to Washington in 1961 as an assistant to Federal Communications Commission chairman Newton Minow. He later was an assistant to Peace Corps director Jack Hood Vaughn and wrote speeches for 1968 Democratic presidential nominee Hubert H. Humphrey. Mr. Meyers’s involvement in D.C. anti-crime initiatives led President Richard M. Nixon to appoint him to the City Council to fill a vacant seat.

Mr. Meyers was affiliated with several law firms, including the now-defunct Coudert Brothers, before retiring in 2003. He left Washington for Alabama in 2007 and moved to Denver last year.

Karen Henry, real estate saleswoman

Karen Henry, 65, a Washington-area resident from the late 1970s to late 2000s who sold residential real estate with her husband Marc Fleischer’s real estate group, died Feb. 1 at her home in Santa Monica, Calif. The cause was breast cancer, said a daughter, Kerry Fleischer.

Ms. Henry was born in Oakland, Calif. She was the marketing director for the Fleisher Group for more than 20 years.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article