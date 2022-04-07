Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Edward Tarchalski, electrical specialist Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Edward Tarchalski, 93, who retired in 1994 as electrical standards manager for the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, died Jan. 22 at a care center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Stanislaw Tarchalski. Mr. Tarchalski was born in Dawidgrodek, Poland (now Davyd-Haradok, Belarus). According to his family, Soviet soldiers sent him and his family to concentration camps in Siberia for two years during World War II. As an adult, he worked as an electrical specialist in South Africa and New Jersey before joining the trade association in 1977.

Ronald Wertheim, D.C. judge

Ronald Wertheim, 88, a judge who sat on the bench of the D.C. Superior Court for almost 40 years before retiring in 2018, died March 6 at his home in Blue Hill, Maine. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Tiana Wertheim.

Judge Wertheim was born in Philadelphia and came to the Washington as deputy general counsel in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s. He was then in private practice for years before President Ronald Reagan appointed him a superior court judge in 1981. From 1990 until 2018, he lived in Philadelphia and commuted to Washington. He moved to Maine in 2018.

William Cox, aviation consultant

William Cox, 96, a decorated Navy pilot who served as a flight standards and research and development officer with the Federal Aviation Administration from 1967 to 1979, and then owned and operated an aviation consultancy for the next two decades, died Feb. 4 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter Suzanne Cox.

Mr. Cox, a resident of McLean, Va., was born in Brownwood, Tex. He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1951, participated in rescues of downed U.S. airmen during the Korean War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, his family said. He retired from the Air Force Reserve in 1985 at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After leaving active-duty military service, he was a test pilot for private firms, a helicopter instructor for Japan’s air force, and a technical operations adviser for the army in what then was Burma (now also known as Myanmar).

— From staff reports

