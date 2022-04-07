Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Carolyn Edwards, FAA official Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carolyn Edwards, 72, a 30-year official of the Federal Aviation Administration who retired in 2003, died Jan. 24 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a friend, Brenda Cook. Ms. Edwards, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Sandy Level, Va. At the FAA, she was a manager of statistics and quantitative analysis, information systems development, operations research and aviation safety.

Marie Gillett, athletic director

Marie Gillett, 84, a Montgomery County physical education teacher who spent much of her career as athletic director at the old Robert E. Peary High School in Rockville, Md., died Feb. 7 at a care facility in Germantown, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Rick Morris.

Ms. Gillett, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Little Rock and had lived in the Washington area since 1944. She worked for the school system from 1962 to 1987.

Evelyn Williams, evangelist

Evelyn Williams, 78, an evangelist who counseled families affected by drug use, homelessness and other crises, died Feb. 7 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was renal disease, said a daughter, Thomasena Williams.

The Rev. Williams, a District resident, was born Evelyn Chew in Prince Frederick, Md. She was a founder and director of the Reach Out and Touch Ministries, a clinical intern at St. Elizabeths Hospital, and a missionary with the American Missionary Fellowship. She was a volunteer in clothing drives and feeding the hungry.

Terry Spyker, CIA photo technician

Terry Spyker, 80, a CIA photo technician whose specialties included reconnaissance, died Jan. 31 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a son, Ryan Spyker.

Mr. Spyker, a resident of Woodbridge, Va., was born in Philipsburg, Pa., and moved to Washington in 1946. He retired from the CIA in 1998 after 25 years and later moved to Little River, S.C. He was in Washington for medical treatment when he died.

Ruth Booth, cosmetologist

Ruth Booth, 90, a cosmetologist at Arcade Beauty Salon in Washington for more than 30 years before retiring in the 1990s, died Feb. 5 at a memory care facility in Potomac. The cause was senile degeneration of the brain, said a daughter, Kathryn Baird.

Mrs. Booth, a resident of Lake Ridge, Va., was born Ruth Hoye in Sang Run, Md.

