Community deaths

Aaron Sabghir, Commerce Dept. executive Aaron Sabghir, 100, a Commerce Department executive who retired in 1980 as director of construction and building products, died Jan. 18 at a nursing home in Boca Raton, Fla. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Jonathan Sabghir. Mr. Sabghir was born in Brooklyn and worked in Washington for the Office of Price Administration before joining the Commerce Department in 1947. He moved from Silver Spring, Md., to Florida in 1989. He served on the board of Group Health, an early HMO.

Robert Ruwe, tax court judge

Robert Ruwe, 80, a judge on the U.S. Tax Court from 1987 to 2020, died Feb. 12 at his home in Vienna, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Steve Ruwe.

Judge Ruwe, a Cincinnati native, spent his early career with the Internal Revenue Service and became director of the tax litigation division the IRS chief counsel’s office.

Joseph Del Balzo, FAA chief

Joseph Del Balzo, 85, a former acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, died Feb. 11 at his home in Jenkintown. Pa. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Denise Del Balzo.

Mr. Del Balzo, a former resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in New York City. He worked for the FAA from 1958 until 1993, when he retired as deputy and acting administrator. From 1982 to 1990, he was chief of the FAA’s eastern regional district and was stationed at Kennedy International Airport in New York. In retirement, he ran a consultancy supporting aviation planning, safety and security.

Julia Clones, economist, development expert

Julia Clones, 91, an economic minister for the Greek Embassy to financial institutions from 1981 to 1989 and from 1991 to 2007 a consultant on gender and development to USAID and other global institutions, died Feb. 7 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Daphne Federing.

Mrs. Clones was born Julia Panourgia in Livadia, Greece, and settled in the Washington area in 1963. She was director of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s fire and burn hazards office from 1974 to 1981.

— From staff reports

