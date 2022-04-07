Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.
He received the Albert Gallatin Award, the Treasury Department’s highest career service honor. After his federal retirement, he was president of the Pelikan Financial Group, a pro bono organization to assist families in financial distress. He was a former president of the parent-teacher association of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.
Ceil Sinnex, newsletter publisher
Ceil Sinnex, 77, a freelance journalist, newsletter publisher and an advocate of support for early detection of ovarian cancer, died Jan. 29 at her home in Springfield, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her partner, Stuart Bernstein.
Ms. Sinnex was born Ceil Deatheridge in the District and spent years in Hawaii before returning to the Washington area in 1999. She had brief stints in journalism and was a founder of the Ovarian Cancer Prevention and Early Detection League, which she ran from 1999 to 2017.
Theodore Fields, dentist
Theodore Fields, 86, a Washington dentist who ran a practice near Dupont Circle from 1964 to 2001, died Feb. 9 at his home in Washington. The cause was dementia, said his wife, Suzanne Fields.
A native and lifelong Washingtonian, Dr. Fields was also an artist who had eight one-man art shows. His family said he practiced dentistry to support his artistry. His most recent works, he said on his webpage, “capture with humor and beauty the way data presentations tend to make excessive claims of scientific accuracy.”
