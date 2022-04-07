Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Robert Pelikan, international economist Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Robert Pelikan, 92, an international economist who worked principally for the Treasury Department from 1954 to 1987, died Jan. 24 at his home in Bethesda. The cause was complications from covid-19, said a daughter, Lisa Pelikan. Mr. Pelikan, whose father was a physician in the Public Health Service, was born in Hong Kong to American parents. At the Treasury Department, he specialized in international financial matters and was, among jobs, deputy to the undersecretary for monetary affairs. In the late 1970s and early ‘80s, he was the State Department’s ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

He received the Albert Gallatin Award, the Treasury Department’s highest career service honor. After his federal retirement, he was president of the Pelikan Financial Group, a pro bono organization to assist families in financial distress. He was a former president of the parent-teacher association of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

Ceil Sinnex, newsletter publisher

Ceil Sinnex, 77, a freelance journalist, newsletter publisher and an advocate of support for early detection of ovarian cancer, died Jan. 29 at her home in Springfield, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her partner, Stuart Bernstein.

Ms. Sinnex was born Ceil Deatheridge in the District and spent years in Hawaii before returning to the Washington area in 1999. She had brief stints in journalism and was a founder of the Ovarian Cancer Prevention and Early Detection League, which she ran from 1999 to 2017.

Theodore Fields, dentist

Theodore Fields, 86, a Washington dentist who ran a practice near Dupont Circle from 1964 to 2001, died Feb. 9 at his home in Washington. The cause was dementia, said his wife, Suzanne Fields.

A native and lifelong Washingtonian, Dr. Fields was also an artist who had eight one-man art shows. His family said he practiced dentistry to support his artistry. His most recent works, he said on his webpage, “capture with humor and beauty the way data presentations tend to make excessive claims of scientific accuracy.”

