Community deaths

Gregory Betor, asset manager Gregory Betor, 85, asset manager at the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council from 1993 to 2000, died April 1 at a nursing home in Potomac, Md. The cause was anemia and gastrointestinal bleeding, said a daughter, Marion Baumgarten. Mr. Betor, a native and resident of Washington, spent his much of his career in real estate development, initially working with his father. He was a manager of the Westinghouse Community Development Group from 1967 to 1975, then spent two years as vice president of the Oxford Development Group. He was a judge emeritus for the American Kennel Club.

Hugh O'Neill, public affairs official

Hugh O’Neill, 81, who retired in 1993 after four years as assistant administrator for public affairs at the Federal Aviation Administration, died March 19 at his home in Topeka, Kan. The cause was ventricular fibrillation, said his wife, Loretta Hoerman.

Mr. O’Neill was born in Boston and moved to the Washington area in 1954. During his career, he was a staff assistant in the office of Vice President Gerald Ford and did public affairs work for the Small Business Administration and the vice-presidential office of George H.W. Bush. He moved from Alexandria, Va., to Topeka in 1993.

Michael Sohn, law firm chairman

Michael Sohn, 81, a former chairman of the Washington law firm Arnold & Porter and a leading specialist in antitrust law, died March 22 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jonathan Sohn.

Mr. Sohn, a District resident, was born in New York City. He worked at Arnold & Porter from 1969 to 2010, leaving from 1977 to 1980 to serve as general counsel at the Federal Trade Commission. On retiring from Arnold & Porter, he spent several years with the firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Warren Coopersmith, businessman

Warren Coopersmith, 75, a Washington-area businessman who managed operations supplying and producing popcorn and candy to movie theaters and stores, died Feb. 14 at his home in Longboat Key, Fla. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a son, Zach Coopersmith.

Mr. Coopersmith was born in Atlantic City and grew up in the Washington area. He spent much of his career as president and chief executive of Marjack Co., a candy and snack distribution business. A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he moved to Florida last year.

