Community deaths

Leonard Smith, pastor

Leonard Smith, 60, the pastor of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, Va., for 30 years before his retirement in December, died Feb. 20 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a colleague, Cynthia Turner Wood.

Bishop Smith, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Baltimore. He increased the Zion Baptist Church membership from 250 to 3,500 during his pastorate, friends said in a death announcement. He was a past president of the Richmond Virginia Seminary and the Virginia Baptist State Convention.

Constance Stuntz, Virginia historian

Constance Stuntz, 98, a Virginia historian who owned and operated an antiques shop out of her home in Vienna, Va., from 1975 to 1985, died Feb. 9 at her residence. The cause was heart disease, said a daughter, Anne Stuntz.

Mrs. Stuntz was born Constance Pendleton in Falls Church, Va. During World War II, she worked in an Army code-breaking division, her family said. She wrote or co-wrote four books on Virginia history.

Rudy Baum, chemist

Rudy Baum, 68, the editor in chief of chemical and engineering news for the magazine of the American Chemical Society, died March 21 at his home in Portland, Ore. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Janet Baum.

Mr. Baum was born in Camden, N.J. He was an editor for the American Chemical Society from 1976 to 2012. A former resident of Oakton, Va., he moved to Portland in 2016.

Barbara Lucas, D.C. teacher

Barbara Lucas, 89, a Washington teacher who taught at Shadd, Takoma, Birney, Clark and Murch elementary schools between 1955 and 1989, died March 28 at a hospital in the District. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Nancy Lucas.

Mrs. Lucas, a native Washingtonian, was born Barbara Spencer. In retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

— From staff reports

