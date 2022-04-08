Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Judith Levin, real estate agent Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Judith Levin, 79, a real estate agent for 35 years who retired from the Compass realty firm in 2018, died Jan. 8 at an assisted-living center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was covid-19, said a son, Joshua Levin. Mrs. Levin, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born Judith Weinstock in Baltimore. During her career, she did real estate work with Weichert, Long & Foster, Prudential/Merrill Lynch, and Shannon & Luchs. She was a founding partner at Ferris Levin Collaborative. Before going into real estate, she was development director of the private Holton-Arms School in Bethesda.

Claire Marwick, NIH employee

Claire Marwick, 100, a procurement analyst at the National Institutes of Health from 1975 to 1985, died March 10 at a memory care center in Rockville, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Ellen Zimmerman.

Mrs. Marwick was born Claire Sklarloff in Philadelphia and had lived in the Washington area since 1951. She was a committee management officer at the National Library of Medicine, and she was a teacher and librarian at public and private schools in the Washington area in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Julio Cruz, restaurateur

Julio Cruz, 71, who owned and operated Sergio’s Place restaurant in Wheaton, Md., from 1999 to 2017, died Feb. 18 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from diabetes, said a brother, Oscar Chicas.

Mr. Cruz was born in San Salvador and came to the Washington area as a teenager. From 1997 to 2016, he operated a company he founded, Las Guanacas Products, which made Salvadoran-style tortillas sold in Latino grocery stores.

David Mulligan, chief executive

David Mulligan, 71, a broadcast electronics engineer who was the principal founder and chief executive of Video Dynamics, an audiovisual technologies firm in Chantilly, Va., died March 24 at a hospital in Tampa. The cause was a stroke, said his wife, Nancy Mulligan.

Mr. Mulligan, who co-founded Video Dynamics in 1982, was born in Washington and raised in Falls Church, Va. He lived in Oak Hill, Va., before moving to Treasure Island, Fla., in 2017.

