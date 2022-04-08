Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Ursula Culver, Democratic aide Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ursula Culver, 92, an assistant to Hubert H. Humphrey when the Minnesota Democrat was in the Senate, served as Lyndon B. Johnson’s vice president and was the 1968 presidential nominee, died Feb. 16 at a rehabilitation facility in La Plata, Md. The cause was complications from a broken hip, said her friend Nancy Peters.

Mrs. Culver was born Ursula Lohse in Dresden, Germany, and came to the United States in 1951. After Humphrey died in 1978, she worked for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was an assistant to the Democratic National Committee chairman and a field representative for Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.) before she retired in 2003. She was a resident of Cobb Island, Md.

Eric McVadon, Navy admiral

Eric McVadon, 85, a Navy rear admiral who retired in 1992 after 34 years of military service, died Feb. 15 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Doug McVadon.

Adm. McVadon, a resident of Great Falls, Va., was born in Baton Rouge. During his Navy career, he flew anti-submarine aircraft during the Vietnam War, was navigator of an aircraft carrier and was present at the 1986 Reykjavik summit meeting between President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev. His final active-duty assignment was as a defense and naval attache in Beijing.

Katherine Larsen, GWU contract professor

Katherine Larsen, 63, who had been a contract professor of English and writing at George Washington University since 1995, died Feb. 9 at a hospital in Lanham, Md. The cause was lupus, said her husband, David Zaslow.

Dr. Larsen, who lived in Hyattsville, Md., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She had lived in the Washington area since 1981. She taught courses on media and fandom and was an editor of the Journal of Fandom Studies.

Richard Curtis, USA Today editor

Richard Curtis, 75, the managing editor for graphics and photography at USA Today from 1982 to 2008, died Feb. 27 at his home in Fairfax Station. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Jane Curtis.

Mr. Curtis, a native of Crossnore, N.C., was assistant managing editor for features and photography at the old Baltimore News-American before joining USA Today. He lectured on journalism at the University of North Carolina.

