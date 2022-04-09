Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Eric Simmons, janitor Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eric Simmons, 67, a native Washingtonian who spent much of his career as a janitor, mostly recently at George Washington University, died March 20 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications of diabetes, said a niece, Micola Glasgow. Joseph Humphrey, teacher Joseph Humphrey, 90, a Washington native who taught at Perry Elementary School, the Franklin Adult Education Center and other D.C. public schools for 32 years before retiring in 1993, died March 9 at his home in Glenarden, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Pamela Humphrey.

Paul Sullivan, landscaper

Paul Sullivan, 63, a landscaper at the University of Maryland for 30 years, died March 11 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Byron Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan, who lived in Hyattsville, Md., was born in Largo, Md.

James Turner, lawyer, consumer advocate

James Turner, 81, a Washington lawyer and consumer advocate who practiced for more than 50 years in Washington, died Jan. 25 at his home in the District. The cause was a heart attack, said his life partner and co-partner in his law firm, Betsy Lehrfeld.

Mr. Turner was born in Columbus, Ohio, moved to the Washington area in 1969 and worked for consumer advocate Ralph Nader for three years.

In 1973, he became a partner in the law firm Swankin and Turner, with which he would be affiliated until his death. He represented individual consumers and consulted with businesses on consumer policies, and he held special assignments with congressional committees.

In 1978, Mr. Turner founded and became president of the not-for-profit National Institute for Science, Law and Public Policy. He was also chairman of Citizens for Health, helped launch Consumers for Dental Choice, and was a consultant and adviser to government committees.

John Heritage, environmental journalist

John Heritage, 82, an environmental reporter who spent a decade as an editor with EPA Journal before the publication closed in 1994, died March 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease, said a brother, Joseph Heritage.

Mr. Heritage, a District resident, was born in Petersburg, Va. Early in his career, he was a newspaper reporter, press aide in the 1968 presidential campaign of Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, and an assistant to Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wis.), whom he helped with the first Earth Day observance.

