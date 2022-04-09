Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. John Crawford Jr., DOE official, Navy captain Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight John Crawford Jr., 102, a retired U.S. Navy captain who worked as a civilian with the Energy Department and its predecessor agencies, died Feb. 28 at a seniors’ community in Kensington, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Carol Crawford.

Capt. Crawford, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Andover, Mass. He served in the Navy from 1939 until retiring in 1963 as deputy assistant chief of the Bureau of Ships. He later was principal deputy assistant secretary for nuclear energy from 1978 to 1981 and then served on the board of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board.

Roger Charles, Marine, journalist

Roger Charles, 76, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War veteran who pursued a second career as an investigative journalist specializing in military and national security affairs, died Feb. 17 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was a cardiopulmonary attack, said a daughter, Katherine Charles.

Col. Charles, an Alexandria resident, was born in El Paso and raised in Williamson, W.Va. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1967. During the Vietnam War, he served as a platoon leader in combat operations that followed the 1968 Tet offensive by the North Vietnamese forces. He retired from the military in 1990.

He worked in the early 1990s with the National Security News Service, collaborating with Newsweek magazine to help expose the USS Vincennes’s downing of an Iranian civilian airliner in 1988 and Chief of Naval Operations Jeremy M. Boorda’s use of combat decorations he may not have been entitled to wear. Boorda committed suicide amid the investigation in 1996.

Col. Charles later did a variety of freelance work for CBS News, notably on an award-winning expose of abuse by U.S. military personnel at the Abu Ghraib prison facility in Iraq. He was a consultant for the ABC News program “20/20” on coverage of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and co-wrote “Oklahoma City: What the Investigation Missed — and Why It Still Matters” (2012).

Col. Charles was a co-founder of Soldiers for the Truth (now Stand for the Troops), a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to promoting “grunts” issues, as Col. Charles called them, such as failure to provide the best battle equipment for combat soldiers.

— From staff reports

