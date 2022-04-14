Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Arthur Neuendorffer, NOAA physicist
Arthur Neuendorffer, 76, a physicist with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration who specialized in the study of climate change and developing satellite sensing techniques for use on weather satellites, died March 4 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was liver disease, said a son, Stephen Neuendorffer.
Mr. Neuendorffer, an Alexandria native and resident, spent much of his career with NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service before retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, which questions the authorship of works attributed to William Shakespeare.
John Sommer Jr., American Legion executive
John Sommer Jr., 74, who had been senior executive director of the American Legion’s national headquarters since 2009, died March 11 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Kaitlin Sommer.
Mr. Sommer, a resident of Round Hill, Va., was born in Columbus, Ohio. During the Vietnam War, he was an Army combat medic and received the Bronze Star Medal, his family said. He held veterans’ benefits jobs before serving from 1991 to 2009 as executive director of the American Legion’s Washington headquarters office.
Michael Corrado, cardiologist
Michael Corrado, 94, a Northern Virginia cardiologist for 50 years before retiring in 1991, died March 14 at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Leslie Stillwagon.
Mr. Corrado, who also had a home in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was born in Cleveland. In addition to his private practice, he also practiced at what is now Inova Fairfax Hospital and was a consultant with government agencies.
