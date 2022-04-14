Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Libby Cailen, economist Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Libby Cailen, 72, an international economist with the Commerce Department from 1972 to 1985, died Feb. 19 at a hospital in Norwalk, Conn. The cause was cancer, said a son, Adam Roper. Ms. Cailen was born Libby Colen in New York City and later changed the spelling of her surname. From 1990 to 1995, she was a funding manager at the historic Collingwood Library and Museum in Alexandria, Va. A former Alexandria resident, she left the Washington area in 1995 and had most recently been living in Weston, Conn.

Arthur Neuendorffer, NOAA physicist

Arthur Neuendorffer, 76, a physicist with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration who specialized in the study of climate change and developing satellite sensing techniques for use on weather satellites, died March 4 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was liver disease, said a son, Stephen Neuendorffer.

Advertisement

Mr. Neuendorffer, an Alexandria native and resident, spent much of his career with NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service before retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, which questions the authorship of works attributed to William Shakespeare.

John Sommer Jr., American Legion executive

John Sommer Jr., 74, who had been senior executive director of the American Legion’s national headquarters since 2009, died March 11 at a hospital in Leesburg, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a daughter, Kaitlin Sommer.

Mr. Sommer, a resident of Round Hill, Va., was born in Columbus, Ohio. During the Vietnam War, he was an Army combat medic and received the Bronze Star Medal, his family said. He held veterans’ benefits jobs before serving from 1991 to 2009 as executive director of the American Legion’s Washington headquarters office.

Michael Corrado, cardiologist

Michael Corrado, 94, a Northern Virginia cardiologist for 50 years before retiring in 1991, died March 14 at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Leslie Stillwagon.

Mr. Corrado, who also had a home in St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was born in Cleveland. In addition to his private practice, he also practiced at what is now Inova Fairfax Hospital and was a consultant with government agencies.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article