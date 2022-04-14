Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Faye Moskowitz, teacher, writer Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Faye Moskowitz, 91, who had served as chair of the English department at George Washington University and was earlier founding director of the middle school at the private Edmund Burke School in Washington, died Feb. 21 at her home in the District. The cause was complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Seth Moskowitz.

Dr. Moskowitz was born Faye Stollman in Detroit and moved to Washington in 1962 when her husband, Jack Moskowitz, took a job on Capitol Hill. She freelanced articles to media outlets including The Washington Post and the New York Times and wrote five books, mostly about the experiences of her Jewish family in Depression- and World War II-era Detroit.

She had married at 18 and was a mother at 20, but she came to Washington without a college degree. She was 35 when she enrolled at GWU, where she graduated and received a doctorate. She pursued a teaching career that did not end until three years ago when she retired from GWU at 88.

She started her teaching career at Edmund Burke, then went to GWU, where for 12 years she was head of the English department. She also was chief of the creative writing program. At 65, she was granted tenure.

John Menzies, ambassador

John Menzies, 73, a retired Foreign Service officer who was ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina during the negotiations and early implementation of the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords, which formally ended the Balkan War, died March 26 at a hospital in Morristown, N.J. The cause was cardiac arrest because of a pulmonary embolism, said his daughter Alexandra Menzies.

Mr. Menzies, who lived in Hackettstown, N.J., was born in Pittsfield, Ill. He was in the Foreign Service from 1981 to 2002, including assignments in Hungary, East Berlin, Sarajevo and Kosovo. After his retirement, the former Burke, Va., resident served four years as president of Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, and then six years as dean of the school of diplomacy and international relations at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J.

Mary Voigt, lay minister

Mary Voigt, 81, a lay minister whose avocation as a volunteer spreader of her Christian faith became her full-time vocation, died Feb. 11 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Christopher Voigt.

Mrs. Voigt, a resident of Kensington, Md., was born Mary Godwin in Bethesda.

