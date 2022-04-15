Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Scott Fosler, County Council president Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott Fosler, 76, who served as president of the Montgomery County Council in 1979 and 1980 and was mayor of Chevy Chase, Md., in 2016 and 2017, died March 10 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was metastatic melanoma, said his wife, Gail Fosler.

Mr. Fosler, a Chevy Chase resident, was born in Baltimore. He served on the Montgomery County Council from 1978 to 1986. He was president of the National Academy of Public Administration from 1992 to 2000. Earlier, he was president and director of government studies of the Committee for Economic Development, a think tank.

Frances Hoffman, roofing firm partner

Frances Hoffman, 85, a partner from the 1970s to 2017 at H.J. Hoffman roofing, a now-defunct company that had been based in Riverdale Park, Md., died March 31 at a hospital in Bel Air, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter, Laurie Pletsch.

Advertisement

Mrs. Hoffman was born Frances Cohen in Norfolk and grew up in Brentwood, Md. She moved to Joppa, Md., from Riverdale, Md., in 2020.

Anne Caputo, executive director

Anne Caputo, 75, executive director from 1998 to 2012 of Dow Jones’s learning and information professional programs, died April 1 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure and pneumonia, said her brother, David Spencer.

Mrs. Caputo, an Alexandria resident, was born Anne Spencer in Eugene, Ore. Before Dow Jones, she was director of the Quantum management and marketing skills development program. She was a past president of the Special Libraries Association and the Red Hill Garden Club in Alexandria. She was a past senior warden at Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria and a pastoral care volunteer chaplain at Inova Alexandria Hospital.

David Williams, Labor Department official

David Williams, 84, a career Labor Department employee who became deputy assistant secretary of labor overseeing the Employment and Training Administration, died April 3 at a nursing home in McLean, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Rebecca Rodriguez.

Mr. Williams, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Spokane, Wash., and completed high school in Silver Spring. He worked at the Labor Department from 1962 to 1995. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Silver Spring and served on the board of its day school.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article