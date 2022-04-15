Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. David Beers, law firm partner Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight David Beers, 86, a Washington law firm partner who also was a senior legal adviser to the Episcopal Church, helping guide its legal strategy on issues including gay rights and protecting assets from conservative splinter groups, died April 3 at his home in Lewes, Del. The cause was a brain tumor, said his son-in-law, David Shenk.

Mr. Beers was born in New Haven, Conn. He joined Shea & Gardner in 1965, and the firm merged in 2004 with Goodwin Procter. He was counsel to the firm, now called Goodwin Law, until his death.

Through the firm, he began representing the Episcopal Church, initially as chancellor to the Diocese of Washington from 1977 to 1991, then as chancellor to the presiding bishop of the United States until 2018.

He was a trustee of the Virginia Theological Seminary and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in McLean, Va., and was a co-founder and board member of Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys in Washington. He was also a part-time lecturer in Greek and Latin at George Washington University.

In recent months, he moved from Washington to Lewes, where he had a part-time home. He was a former vestry member and senior warden at Washington’s St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, where he was a parishioner for more than 50 years.

Nancy Hallsted, piano teacher

Nancy Hallsted, 83, a pianist and music educator who had taught at her home studio in Bethesda, Md., since 1971, died April 5 at a hospice center in Potomac, Md. The cause was complications of dysphagia, said her daughter, Sheila Hallsted-Baumert.

Mrs. Hallsted was born Nancy Everett in Reno, Nev. In the Washington area, she served on the piano faculty of the Levine School of Music and was a past president of the Friday Morning Music Club and the Montgomery County Music Teachers Association. She was an adjudicator for the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She was a member of Cathedral Choral Society and sang with what is now the Master Chorale of Washington.

Her board memberships included Washington Performing Arts and the Strathmore Hall Arts Center Advisory Planning Board.

Edward Sestak, CIA staffer

Edward Sestak, 83, a retired CIA electrical engineer whose specialties included satellites, died Feb. 10 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Kay Sestak.

Mr. Sestak, a Fairfax County resident, was born in St. Louis. He worked for the CIA from 1972 to 2005.

