Community deaths

Josephine Shore, 84, a registered nurse who had worked for hospitals, government agencies and private homes in the Washington area from 1959 to 1994, died Feb. 17 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was breast cancer, said a daughter, Mary Shapiro.

Mrs. Shore was born Josephine Balistrere in Harrisburg, Pa.

Michael Rubino, CIA officer

Michael Rubino, 98, a CIA clandestine service officer from 1952 to 1975 who was posted in Beirut, Berlin and Brussels, died March 11 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a daughter, Anna Rubino.

Mr. Rubino was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a self-employed investment adviser from 1980 to 2022.

Chester 'Pete' Hively, TV journalist

Chester “Pete” Hively, 87, a TV journalist who became an ABC News bureau chief and a Washington-based producer with NBC News, died Feb. 25 at a memory care facility in Peoria, Ariz. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Deborah Hyland.

Mr. Hively was born in Trinidad, Colo. He spent nearly 15 years with ABC News, directing bureaus in Hong Kong and Chicago before leaving in 1978 to join the American Farm Bureau as director of news services. Within a few years, he was back in network news, working as an NBC producer on the “Today” show, “Meet the Press” and the “Nightly News” before retiring in 1996. A former resident of Huntingtown, Md., he moved to Sun City, Ariz., in 2007.

Sanford Horwitt, author

Sanford Horwitt, 79, an author and legislative assistant who wrote biographies of community organizer Saul Alinsky, Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) and congressman, federal appellate judge and White House counsel Abner Mikva, died March 12 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was gastric cancer, said his wife, Joan Horwitt.

Dr. Horwitt was born in Milwaukee and was teaching communications at the University of Illinois in Chicago when he joined Mikva’s congressional staff in the mid-1970s. Mikva had been a leading proponent of gun control measures in Congress, and Mr. Horwitt later advised groups backing gun control legislation and ran a program to get registered high school seniors to vote.

— From staff reports

