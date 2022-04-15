Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Dilara Hashem, VOA broadcaster, author Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dilara Hashem, 86, a noted author and Voice of America broadcaster who was a plaintiff in a massive sex-discrimination lawsuit against the agency, died March 19 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Seemeen Hashem.

Mrs. Hashem, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Dilara Khanm in Jessore, a city then in India and now in Bangladesh. She worked in Karachi, in what was then West Pakistan, as a news reader for Radio Pakistan and in London for the BBC before moving to the Washington area in 1972 for a part-time VOA job with the Bangla language service.

A few years later, Mrs. Hashem was one of the group of 1,100 women who became part of a class-action sex-discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Information Agency and the VOA, which USIA once oversaw. Mrs. Hashem said she was repeatedly denied benefits and lost career advancement opportunities over men who failed or did poorly on assessment tests and oral exams.

She said she lost the part-time job in 1975 over what her bosses described as budget cuts, even as VOA proceeded to fill her position with a man from Bangladesh who court records reportedly showed had failed his voice test and had been described as “monotonous and artless” by one of his graders.

“He had no broadcasting experience,” Mrs. Hashem told the New York Times. “I felt so humiliated when they let me go.”

After 23 years of litigation — during which time USIA merged into the State Department — the government reached a settlement with the women in 2000. Mrs. Hashem, who worked again for VOA full time from the late 1970s until the early 2010s, was awarded more than $200,000 in back pay and interest as part of the settlement.

In addition to her broadcasting work, she wrote about 30 volumes of novels, memoirs, short stories and poetry and won Bangladesh’s most prestigious literary prize.

Charles Brown, Navy Department civilian

Charles Brown, 85, an engineer and civilian employee of Naval Sea Systems Command (Navsea) from the mid-1960s until his retirement in the late 1980s, died April 2 at a health care center in Fairfax County. The cause was complications from Lewy-body dementia, said a daughter-in-law, Amy Brown.

Mr. Brown, a Fairfax County resident, was born in Richmond. At Navsea, he worked on navigation matters and plane-landing strategies related to equipment used on Navy ships. In retirement, he worked part-time at the Lincolnia Senior Center.

— From staff reports

