Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Geraldine Madden, fundraiser, manager Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Geraldine Madden, 73, a fundraiser for the American Occupational Therapy Foundation, and the director of senior living and marketing director for the Holladay commercial real estate firm, died March 19 at her home in Raleigh, N.C. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Emily Madden.

Mrs. Madden was born Geraldine Papson in Cleveland and lived in the Washington area from 1974 to 2009, when she moved to Raleigh from Derwood, Md.

Adrienne Brown, Postal Service employee

Adrienne Brown, 63, a Postal Service sorting center employee from the late 1970s to the early 2010s, died April 4 at a hospital in Largo, Md. The cause was heart arrhythmia, said her sister, Jacquelyn Reinauer.

Mrs. Brown, a resident of Forestville, Md., was born Adrienne Kemp in West Point, N.Y. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

William Delaney, Labor Dept. official

William Delaney, 87, a Labor Department employee from 1966 to 1989 who became chief of the office of trade adjustment assistance, died April 4 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his son, William Delaney Jr.

Advertisement

Mr. Delaney was born in Castle Shannon, Pa., and grew up in Saranac Lake, N.Y. In 1968, he lost a Democratic primary bid for Congress from his home district as an anti-Vietnam War candidate.

Marian MacDorman, research professor

Marian MacDorman, 63, who had been a research professor since 2015 at the Maryland Population Research Center at the University of Maryland and was an expert in maternal and infant care and mortality, died March 26 at her home in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said her daughter, Rehana Mohammed.

Dr. MacDorman was a Tucson native. She worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1988 to 2015, becoming a senior social scientist at its National Center for Health Statistics. She had been editor in chief since 2013 of the periodical Birth: Issues in Perinatal Care. She was a Boy Scout Troop volunteer.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article