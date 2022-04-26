Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Marjorie Surles, Red Cross volunteer Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Marjorie Surles, 99, who volunteered for the Red Cross and was a resident of Northern Virginia for more than 60 years, died Feb. 14 at a retirement community in Burke, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her son Richard Surles.

A longtime resident of Falls Church, Va., she was born Marjorie Sorenson in Salt Lake City and moved to the Washington area in 1954. Beginning in the mid-1990s, she worked for about 10 years in the interior-design department of Bloomingdale’s at Tysons Corner.

Kay Chernush, photographer

Kay Chernush, 77, a freelance photographer and former Peace Corps volunteer, died Feb. 15 at a care center in Washington. The cause was complications of a stroke, said her husband, Lee Rosner.

Mrs. Chernush was born Kay Heringman in New Orleans and had lived in Washington since 1973, after completing two years as an office assistant in the Paris bureau of the New York Times. She was a Peace Corps assistant for the State Department before becoming a freelance photographer in 1980, with pictures published in magazines including Gourmet and Smithsonian.

Robert Rawlins Sr., Air Force master sergeant

Robert Rawlins Sr., 91, a retired Air Force master sergeant who later was a civilian Defense Department worker at the Pentagon for 20 years, died Feb. 15 at a base hospital at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said his son Robert Rawlins Jr.

Mr. Rawlins, a resident of Springfield, Va., was born in Atlanta. He served in the Air Force and as a civil servant at the Pentagon from the 1950s through the 1990s, and was an elder emeritus of Grace Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Va.

James Fowler Jr., Army major, businessman

James Fowler Jr., 77, an Army officer who retired as a major, then worked for 30 years as an executive in private industry, died Feb. 11 at a continuing care center in Ashburn, Va. The cause was dementia, said his daughter Kimberly Luchtenberg.

Mr. Fowler was born in Washington. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and served during the Vietnam War. He later worked for Xerox and as a consultant before joining the industrial manufacturer ITT, where he was a senior vice president and human resources director before retiring in 2002. He was also on the boards of the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington and Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

