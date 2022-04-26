Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. John Crump, taxi driver Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight John Crump, 87, an independently employed taxi driver in the Washington area for most of his life, died Feb. 27 at a rehabilitation center in Gainesville, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Patti Spanka. Mr. Crump, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Washington. He also worked at a gas station in Springfield, Va., and operated Johnny’s restaurant in Sterling, Va., in the 2000s. He drove a taxi until he was 86.

James Harris, U-Md. dean

James Harris, 81, a former dean at the University of Maryland and professor of German history who specialized in antisemitism in 19th-century Bavaria, died Feb. 22 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was heart disease, said Sarah Snyder, a U-Md. communications officer

Advertisement

Dr. Harris, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Cleveland and joined the U-Md. faculty in 1967. In addition to formerly chairing the German department, he was dean of the college of arts and humanities from 1997 to 2011. He retired in 2012. His books included “The People Speak!: Anti-Semitism and Emancipation in Nineteenth-Century Bavaria” (1994).

Charles Swedish, lawyer

Charles Swedish, 63, a Northern Virginia lawyer who practiced mainly in the courts of Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax Country, died March 6 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was cancer, said his half brother, Michael Scruggs.

Mr. Swedish, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in Fredericksburg, Va. He practiced with the firm of Sloan & Swedish from 1986 to 2016 and then under his own name.

John Spanos, businessman

John Spanos, 98, a businessman who invested in commercial real estate, owned and operated restaurants in Arlington, Va., and Alexandria, Va., and a supper club, Caesar’s Forum, in McLean, Va., died Feb. 25 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said a granddaughter, Angelica Spanos.

Mr. Spanos was born on the Greek island of Evia and settled in the Washington area in 1953. He worked in the kitchen at the Shoreham Hotel before going into the restaurant business for himself. In 1976, he severed his ties with restaurants and went into the real estate business. He was a founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article