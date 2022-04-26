Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Mack Ray Williams Jr., TV news director Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mack Ray Williams Jr., 82, a former news director for WRC-TV (Channel 4) in Washington, died Feb. 25 at a hospital in Greensboro, N.C. The cause was complications of a stroke he had 30 years ago, said his daughter Jenny Rector.

Mr. Williams was born in Henderson, N.C., and moved to the Washington area in the early 1960s. He was a producer and writer at PBS station WETA before moving to Channel 4, where he worked for 25 years, directing local and national news coverage and receiving multiple local Emmy Awards. He retired after a stroke in 1992, and in 2015 he moved to Burlington, N.C., from Reston, Va.

Harry Trout, masonry contractor

Harry Trout, 74, a masonry contractor who specialized in brick work and also did some carpentry, died Feb. 28 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from covid-19, said his sister Kathleen Horvath.

Mr. Trout, who lived in Silver Spring, was born in Washington. He was a 40-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and a deacon at Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Kensington, Md.

Danny Tate, White House staffer, lobbyist

Danny Tate, 77, who had worked as a lobbyist since 1984 and his own firm from 2004 until he retired in 2018, died March 2 at a hospital in Washington. He had heart ailments and blood cancer, said his wife, Ruth Tate.

Mr. Tate was born in Atlanta and over the years worked for Sen. Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.), as a Carter White House liaison to the Senate and as a vice president at NBC. He worked for other lobbying firms before starting his own.

Mr. Tate had a professional association with the PGA Tour and helped organize an annual golf tournament between Democratic and Republican members of Congress to benefit charity. He was a board member of the Greater Washington chapter of First Tee, which aims to empower young people through golf.

— From staff reports

