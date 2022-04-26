Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Doris Freedman, SBA counsel
Doris Freedman, 77, an officer of the Small Business Administration from 1978 to 2000 who retired as acting chief counsel for advocacy, died Feb. 21 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Elizabeth Leddy.
Ms. Freedman was born in Washington, Pa. From 2000 to 2008, she was policy director of the National Commission on Entrepreneurship. At the SBA, she was the agency’s resident expert on the Regulatory Flexibility Act, which the New York Times once described as “the chief tool for reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses.”
Lawrence Logan, financial planner
Lawrence Logan, 72, a financial planner who from 1998 to 2008 operated his own business, Washington Pension Center, died Jan. 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a stepdaughter, Tasha Belfiore.
Mr. Logan was born in Washington and grew up in Prince George’s County. Early on, he taught at Gonzaga College High School in the District, where he became dean of students and assistant headmaster before leaving in the early 1980s. He then worked for financial and planning organizations until he started his own business in 1998. He sold the business in 2008.
Peter Hume, electrical engineer
Peter Hume, 95, an electrical engineer, economist and vice president of Foster Associates consulting in Washington from 1973 to 2003, died Feb. 10 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Alexander Hume.
Mr. Hume, an Alexandria resident, was born in Essex County, England. From 2003 to 2022, he was co-founder of NetLove Tennis, which runs tennis leagues in the Northern Virginia area.
— From staff reports