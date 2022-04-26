Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Charles Mansfield, IMF officer Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Charles Mansfield, 88, a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund who retired in the 1980s, died March 5 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Janet Mansfield. Mr. Mansfield was born in New Haven, Conn., and grew up in Washington and in Columbus, Ohio. He began his IMF career in the 1950s and specialized in government finance.

Doris Freedman, SBA counsel

Doris Freedman, 77, an officer of the Small Business Administration from 1978 to 2000 who retired as acting chief counsel for advocacy, died Feb. 21 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a niece, Elizabeth Leddy.

Ms. Freedman was born in Washington, Pa. From 2000 to 2008, she was policy director of the National Commission on Entrepreneurship. At the SBA, she was the agency’s resident expert on the Regulatory Flexibility Act, which the New York Times once described as “the chief tool for reducing the regulatory burden on small businesses.”

Lawrence Logan, financial planner

Lawrence Logan, 72, a financial planner who from 1998 to 2008 operated his own business, Washington Pension Center, died Jan. 19 at his home in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a stepdaughter, Tasha Belfiore.

Advertisement

Mr. Logan was born in Washington and grew up in Prince George’s County. Early on, he taught at Gonzaga College High School in the District, where he became dean of students and assistant headmaster before leaving in the early 1980s. He then worked for financial and planning organizations until he started his own business in 1998. He sold the business in 2008.

Peter Hume, electrical engineer

Peter Hume, 95, an electrical engineer, economist and vice president of Foster Associates consulting in Washington from 1973 to 2003, died Feb. 10 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said a son, Alexander Hume.

Mr. Hume, an Alexandria resident, was born in Essex County, England. From 2003 to 2022, he was co-founder of NetLove Tennis, which runs tennis leagues in the Northern Virginia area.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article