Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. June Chewning, lawsuit plaintiff Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight June Chewning, 96, a retired Energy Department employee who in 1978 was the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit of 130 women that won a sexual discrimination judgment of $2.2 million against the department, died Feb. 22 at an assisted-living facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease and congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Pamela Chewning-Bravard.

Ms. Chewning was born June Spangler in Atlanta and moved to the Washington area in 1943. Early in her career, she worked for the Library of Congress, Navy Department, Defense Intelligence Agency and Atomic Energy Commission, a predecessor of the Energy Department. She was a specialist in analyzing the employment needs of nuclear industries.

After working for a male supervisor who denied her a promotion and “belittled my work and accomplishments,” Ms. Chewning told The Washington Post in 1978, she filed a lawsuit with other women in the department. The Justice Department ruled in 1978 that the Energy Department had discriminated against the women, and a monetary settlement was reached four years later. Ms. Chewning retired from the Energy Department in 1989.

Richard Foster, journalist

Richard Foster, 79, an Associated Press journalist in New York and Brazil who helped start and edit the English-language economic and political newsletter Brazil Watch and was an adjunct professor of English at Montgomery College from 2002 to 2015, died Feb. 18 at a health-care center in Rockville, Md. The cause was sepsis and a urinary tract infection, said a daughter, Heath Foster.

Mr. Foster, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born in New Orleans and grew up in Andover, Mass. He worked for the AP from 1975 to 1984 and helped his brother Stephen start Brazil Watch in 1985. He worked for the newsletter until 2010. He was a volunteer tutor and did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels.

