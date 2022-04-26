Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. John 'Jay' Taylor, Foreign Service officer Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight John “Jay” Taylor, 90, a Foreign Service officer from 1957 to 1994 who had served as deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian intelligence and on the National Security Council, died March 3 at the home of a daughter in Decatur, Ga. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, John Taylor.

Mr. Taylor was born in Little Rock. His Foreign Service postings included Hong Kong, Taiwan, Beijing, South Africa and the island of Borneo. He was the author of five books, including “The Generalissimo: Chiang Kai-shek and the Struggle for Modern China,” a biography of the Nationalist Chinese leader. A former resident of Arlington, Va., he moved to Georgia in 2017.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Wood, project manager, editor

Elizabeth “Liz” Wood, 75, a D.C. community activist who was a project manager for the recycling and solid waste management consulting firm Gershman, Brickner & Bratton for about 10 years until the early 1990s and a pro bono editor for the American Foreign Policy Council for 30 years until 2021, died March 27 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was an artery blockage, said her husband, Herman Pirchner.

Advertisement

Ms. Wood was born Elizabeth Scull in Chicago and grew up in Darien, Conn. On Capitol Hill, she spearheaded an effort in the 1980s to build a children’s community playground as president of the Stanton Park Neighborhood Association. She also was a member of the Eastern Market Community Advisory Committee.

Veer Bhartiya, IT consulting CEO

Veer Bhartiya, 73, president and founding chief executive of REI Systems, a provider of information technology consulting services for government agencies, died March 21 at a hospital in Reston, Va. The cause was acute renal failure, said a son, Wagish Bhartiya.

Mr. Bhartiya, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in New Delhi. He served as the chief science officer in the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting before settling in the Washington area in 1983. He started his company six years later and built REI Systems, with more than 750 employees, into one of the largest minority-owned businesses in the Washington area.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article