Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Eileen Ahearn, trade association official Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eileen Ahearn, 85, policy director of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education in Washington from 1991 to 2015, died March 25 at a hospice center in Aldie, Va. The cause was myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder, said a daughter, Laura Ahearn.

Dr. Ahearn, a Washington resident, was born Eileen McRell in Brooklyn. She was founding director of the Assabet Valley Collaborative, a Marlborough, Mass.-based education consortium for special needs students, and superintendent of schools in Maynard, Mass., before joining the trade association. She knitted more than 100 baby blankets and donated them to Mary’s Center, a community health provider in Washington.

Robert Kaufman, developer

Robert Kaufman, 71, a Northern Virginia builder, renovator and developer whose company PMA Properties owned many mixed-use buildings in Alexandria, died April 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his daughter, Jennifer Kaufman Walker.

Mr. Kaufman was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and began his career developing land and building homes in Canada. He settled in the Washington area in the 1980s and started PMA Builders before moving into property renovation and development in Alexandria. He had a pilot’s license, did radio voice-overs and traveled more than 10,000 miles in sail and motor boats, his family said.

Earell 'Skip' Kissinger III, Foreign Service officer

Earell “Skip” Kissinger III, 70, a Foreign Service officer who served in more than 30 countries with the U.S. Agency for International Development, died March 30 at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. The cause was a rare vascular cancer, said his wife, Ann Kissinger. He also had post-polio syndrome.

Mr. Kissinger was born in Canon City, Colo. He served in the Peace Corps in Kenya from 1979 to 1982. As a Foreign Service officer for three decades beginning in the late 1980s, he did economic development, legal, political and other work in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa. He was a former resident of Bethesda, where he led the church council at Concord-St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, and moved to Santa Fe about five years ago.

— From staff reports

