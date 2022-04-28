Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Laura Paugh, Marriott executive Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Laura Paugh, 67, who spent 40 years with Marriott International as a financial analyst and retired as a senior vice president, died April 8 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was injuries sustained in a car accident three days earlier near The Plains, Va., said her daughter, Sara Martin.

Ms. Paugh was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., and grew up in New Carrollton, Md. Early in her career, she worked for the Ford Motor Co. and Hazleton Laboratories before joining Marriott in 1980. She was instrumental in developing the company’s investor relations program and helped guide it through various acquisitions and mergers. She often spoke at gatherings of the National Investor Relations Institute. After retiring from Marriott in 2020, Ms. Paugh and her husband moved to Upperville, Va., from North Bethesda, Md.

Connie McAdam, parks official

Connie McAdam, 92, who retired in 1988 after nearly three decades with the Arlington County Parks and Recreation Department, died April 16 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said her niece, Penny DeFilippi.

Mrs. McAdam was born Constance Rollison in Alleghany County, Va., and settled in the Washington area in the late 1950s. She worked for several parks and recreation departments, including one in Sweden, before joining the Arlington department, where she rose to lead the recreation division.

During the civil rights movement, she helped integrate department events including youth dances. She was credited with cultivating visual and performing arts in the county and with expanding nutritional and other services for senior citizens. She volunteered with organizations including the vestry at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Arlington and the American Association of University Women.

