Community deaths

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Virginia Baldau, institute employee Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Virginia Baldau, 88, who oversaw matters including program development, research applications and training during a 25-year career with the National Institute of Justice, died March 30 at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was an infection, said her son, Todd Baldau.

Mrs. Baldau was born Virginia Brooks in Bridgeport, Conn. She joined what was then the National Institute of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice in 1972 and retired in 1997 as assistant director. She lived for more than 30 years in Silver Spring, Md., volunteering at Silver Spring Stage and the Montgomery Playhouse in Gaithersburg, Md., before moving to Florida in 1999.

Earle Young Jr., trade association executive

Earle Young Jr., 94, who was an executive with the American Iron and Steel Institute from 1976 to 1990 and retired from the trade association as vice president, died April 14 at an assisted-living home in Fairfax County. The cause was multiple organ failure, said a son, Earle Young III.

Mr. Young, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Pittsburgh. He spent 20 years with Jones & Laughlin Steel in Pittsburgh, working mostly in environmental management, before settling in the Washington area in 1976. He was a member of the University Club and a volunteer with Arlington Community Learning, an adult-education center, and the Arlington Free Clinic.

Charles Davis Jr., library employee

Charles Davis Jr., 66, a library technician with the D.C. Public Library system from 1988 to 2010 who also managed a bookmobile, died March 18 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was an aortic tear, said his son, Victor Davis.

Mr. Davis, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Durham, N.C., and grew up mostly in Washington. He was a library tech at Howard University from 1981 to 1988.

Esther Schreiner, secretary

Esther Schreiner, 100, a Treasury Department secretary from 1943 to 1972, died April 15 at a care facility in Bowie, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a grandson, Eric Walton.

Mrs. Schreiner, a former resident of Hyattsville, Md., was born Esther Bonum in North Carolina and completed high school in Washington.

