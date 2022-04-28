Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Patricia Surman, secretary Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Patricia Surman, 91, who spent her career doing secretarial work and retired from Intelsat around 2000 after about a decade at the company, died March 24 at a hospital in Lanham, Md. The cause was complications of a fall, said her friend and executor, Susan Flashman.

Ms. Surman, a resident of Mount Rainier, Md., was born in Bristol, England. She settled in the Washington area in the late 1960s. She also served on the Mount Rainier Tree Commission.

Ellsworth White, CPA

Ellsworth White, 68, a certified public accountant who spent 32 years in federal service, mostly recently as supervisory accountant with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, died April 17 at a hospital in Largo, Md. The cause was complications of injuries he suffered in a fall from his bicycle, said his daughter, Britney Lee.

Mr. White, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born in Washington. He spent many years with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. before joining the administrative agency of the United States federal court system in 2003.

Betty Diggs, protective-services supervisor

Betty Diggs, 75, who became a supervisor with the adult and child protective service agencies of Prince George’s County, Md., during a career lasting from the 1970s to the 1990s, died April 18 at her home in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said her daughter, Zewdi Alem.

Ms. Diggs was a native Washingtonian. She was a past officer with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees of Maryland. She was an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the District, a past member of the East of the River Community Court community advisory board and a Neighborhood Watch organizer. She won community service awards.

Jeanne Whitted,schoolteacher

Jeanne Whitted, 93, a longtime schoolteacher and assistant vice principal at D.C. public schools, died April 6 at an assisted-living center in Bowie, Md. The cause was protein calorie malnutrition, said her cousin Rita Binn.

Mrs. Whitted was born Jeanne Brown in Washington. She taught English, speech and drama for many years at Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School, played the piano and published a cookbook, “Recipes From Jeanne’s Gems.”

