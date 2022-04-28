Community deaths

Placeholder while article actions load

Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Jean Scott, NSA language analyst Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jean Scott, 93, who worked at the National Security Agency and its predecessors from 1950 until retiring in 1986 as a senior language analyst, died March 28 at her home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a sister-in-law, Kathryn Scott.

Miss Scott was born in New Haven, Conn., and grew up in Ohio, New Hampshire and Italy. In Washington, she performed with the old Theater Lobby acting group and remained involved during its later incarnation as a theater support organization before it folded in 2006. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Siu Sum Yuen, auto-parts specialist

Siu Sum Yuen, 73, who spent the last 24 years as a senior auto-parts specialist with the Penske Automotive Group in Fairfax County, Va., died March 12 at a hospital in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was cardiopulmonary arrest, said a daughter, Melissa Yuen.

Advertisement

Mr. Yuen, a resident of North Potomac, Md., was born in Zhongshan, China, and grew up in Hong Kong. He settled in the Washington area in 1987.

Reynaldo Lee-Llacer, surgeon

Reynaldo Lee-Llacer, 88, who owned and operated a private surgical practice in Clinton, Md., for 50 years before retiring in the mid-2000s, died April 8 at his home in Stevensville, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his daughter, Cheryl-Ann Wargotz.

Dr. Lee-Llacer was born in San Fernando, in the Philippines, and settled in the Washington area in the 1960s. He was elected Maryland delegate to the American Medical Association for 16 years, was a past president of the Maryland State Medical Society and past president of the Society of Philippine Surgeons in America, among other leadership roles in professional organizations.

Kenneth Courage Jr., hospital administrator

Kenneth Courage Jr., 72, an administrator of private psychiatric hospitals run by National Medical Enterprises (NME) who became co-owner, chief executive and board chairman of the Psychiatric Institute of Washington, died March 14 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was liver disease, said a son, David Courage.

Advertisement

Mr. Courage, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Lynn, Mass. He served in the Army and Special Forces during the Vietnam War, participated in reconnaissance missions and low-altitude parachute jumps, and received the Bronze Star Medal, his family said. He began his affiliation with the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in the 1990s, when it was part of NME, and he later bought it with partners. The partners then sold the business by 2014.

— From staff reports

GiftOutline Gift Article