Community deaths

Arnold Nachmanoff, federal employee

Arnold Nachmanoff, 85, who retired from the Treasury Department in 1981 as deputy assistant secretary for developing nations, died April 19 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his son Michael Nachmanoff. Mr. Nachmanoff was born in the Bronx and settled in the Washington area in 1962. He joined the Foreign Service in the early 1960s, then served as a budget examiner with what is now the Office of Management and Budget and on the staff of the National Security Council. After his government career, he worked for the British investment bank S.G. Warburg.

William Cox, magazine co-founder

William Cox, 79, co-founder and chief executive of the magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education and its companion website, diverseeducation.com, died March 21 at his home in Clifton, Va. The cause was corticobasal degeneration, a neurological disorder, said his son, Will Cox.

Dr. Cox was born in Pensacola, Fla., and raised in Bay Minette, Ala. Before co-founding the magazine in 1984 — then known as Black Issues in Higher Education — he was a supervisor of continuing education, counseling and training programs for the Air Force Department. The publication was renamed in 2005 as coverage came to include other minority groups. Dr. Cox received many professional honors.

Edwin McCaffrey, NOAA officer

Edwin McCaffrey, 92, a member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Commissioned Officer Corps from 1952 to 1982 and who held the rank of captain, died April 19 at the home of a daughter in Gales Ferry, Conn. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Robert McCaffrey.

Capt. McCaffrey was born in Leominster, Mass. At NOAA, he commanded ships and was involved in helping map the Pacific Ocean floor. His final job was with the National Ocean Survey as special assistant for engineering responsible for analysis of engineering support requirements for NOAA’s fleet. After his NOAA retirement, he was a systems engineer for government contractor OAO Corp., working on the lens of the Hubble Space Telescope, his family said. A few years ago, he moved to Wolfeboro, N.H., from Wheaton, Md.

